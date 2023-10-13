According to TMZ, Perry bought a replica of the wand with a small light on the end and gave it to her sons to play with. While the older one was waving the toy, the metal part of the stick flew off right into the younger brother’s eye.

As a result, the child’s retina was damaged and part of his eye leaked. The baby has already undergone several operations, but he still faces long and painful treatment. Plus, psychological rehabilitation is needed, since the guy is afraid to fall asleep in the dark. The mother also noted that her son was unlikely to be able to engage in active sports. That is why she wants to sue the film studio for compensation of as much as $8 million.

The outcome of the trial is still unknown.