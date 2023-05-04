Honor has announced the arrival on the Italian market of Honor Magic Vs. It will be possible to buy Magic Vs at the price of 1,599 euros on the brand’s proprietary e-commerce bundled with Earbuds3 Pro, Screen Protector (6 months) and a 200 euro coupon redeemable directly at Hihonor.com. It will soon be available also at the main specialized retailers of large-scale distribution. Honor Magic Vs is the company’s new foldable, with a thickness of 12.9 mm when folded and a weight of 267 grams. It features a 5000mAh battery, super-lightweight gearless hinge that has been crafted using one-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation to four. the zipper is able to withstand up to 400,000 folds, as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use with 100 folds per day.

Magic Vs features a 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio. When unfolded, Magic Vs offers a tablet-like experience, thanks to a 7.9-inch internal display. It features dynamic dimming, circadian night display, and 1920Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming, the highest frequency ever achieved in today’s foldable smartphone markets. It has a triple rear camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 main camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro main camera and an 8MP 3X optical zoom camera, the processor is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and it runs the latest version of MagicOS 7.1 operating system based on Android 13.