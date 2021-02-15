D.he magician can read face-down playing cards and write on matchboxes from a distance, he can guess other people’s thoughts and he amazes his audience with all sorts of tricks. In the face of the invisible virus that has been bothering him like all other performing artists for a year, he too has to capitulate. What would you give now if Nicolai Friedrich Corona could simply magically remove it.

Sandra Kegel Responsible editor for the features section.

From March of last year on the famous magician stopped working. The world champion in the discipline “mental magician”, showered with prizes, who could also be discovered in Bombay on larger than life-size posters on high-rise facades when traveling was still possible. Within a few days this magician had instead of hundreds of planned appearances in America, India, France and the United States Switzerland only a yawning emptiness in the appointment calendar. A fate that Nicolai Friedrich shares with artists of all disciplines, with dancers, opera singers, actors. The prospect of spending the next few months doing nothing on the couch was unimaginable for the smart man in his forties.