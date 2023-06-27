Let’s imagine for a moment a table. On it, a high top hat and various papers that say “you have to get a green rabbit”, others “you have to get a white rabbit” and others “you have to get a blue one”. We line up, each one throws into the hat the color of the rabbit that seems to him, but no rabbit comes out of the hat: on the contrary, it fills up with papers that, over time, overflow it.

This is how education often appears to us, a hat from which we all want to pull rabbits, but we only put ballot papers that say “you have to do such and such.” Then there are no rabbits, no wizards, no magic.

If there is insecurity and violence, values ​​must be taught at school; if there are traffic accidents, road safety must be taught… Citizenship, health, healthy nutrition, tolerance, respect, care for the environment, digital skills… and on. But, in addition, we ask education for a social assistance function: to be a dining room, nursing home and a space for the prevention of domestic violence.

A dear friend, Juan Carlos Sotuyo, was executive director of the Itaipu Technological Park Foundation of Brazil. With resources from the Itaipu binational dam, the Foundation carried out and continues to carry out very important work in the education and job training of the young people of Foz de Iguazú.

Juan Carlos, used to receiving orders and requests, had a dice on his desk that he made his visitors throw. The dice fell on either side of it, always with the same written result: everyone puts. It is not about asking, but about building. Here the direction of the argument can be intuited. Rabbits don’t come out of the hat with “hayqués”. Rabbits come out if we put rabbits.

The certainty of an education that suffers from a certain disconnection with the current context has been perceived for a long time. Already in 1990, the declaration of the World Conference on Education for All, held in Jomtien, Thailand, indicated that “the education that is provided today suffers from serious deficiencies, that it is necessary to improve its adequacy and its quality and that it must be made available to all…”.

Improving the adequacy of education implies recognizing a situation of inadequacy whose dimension can be perceived from didactics in the classroom, to the most general aspects of the administration of educational systems. A situation of persistent learning crisis can even be defined, one of the most relevant expressions of which is inequality.

In the particular case of the relationship between education and work, there are no diagnoses regarding the need to adapt and update school contents that account for the labor reality that young people will have to face at the end of secondary education, as well as specialized debates on skills, skills, knowledge, learning and so on.

The point of this brief reflection is that —once again— we throw the ballots into the hat demanding that it give us rabbits. Perhaps the question about what education should do to approach the world of work is incomplete, because it remains to consider what the world of work can offer education.

A worker without complete secondary studies takes a course in electricity, mechanics or plumbing… What does he learn? Measurement units, rule of three, trigonometry, pressures, fluids, voltages, a series of ordered and systematic elements put into action in practice. Is this knowledge transferable to secondary education? Of course.

Adapting education to emerging needs requires breaking down the real and invisible walls between levels, forms and types of education

Well then, if one of these workers wants to finish high school to have their degree and continue with higher level courses for the exercise of registered professions (home electricity, gas or refrigeration installations), none of this prior knowledge —even certified— is recognized by high school. He must start from scratch, as if he did not know anything.

Call it dual, secondary training with trades or work internships, what it is about is that everyone puts in, is that the world of work brings this know-how, those contents and those ways of teaching closer and that school education is willing to receive them. As noted by the International Conference on Lifelong Learningin South Korea in 2011, adapting education to emerging needs requires breaking down the real and invisible walls between levels, forms and types of education.

This supposes a process of cultural change, a complex curricular ensemble, as well as adapting the view of foreign successes to our own traditions —for example, that of the Salesians in Patagonia, the Jesuits in the Guarani world or the technical schools of the middle of the century. past—to contemporary experiences present in the region; it means going beyond the school to the training centers of excellence of unions and companies; it supposes that it is not only education and work, but also work and education.

After the impact of the pandemic, schools closed, learning lost, we must all put in and also give in. For millions of children, young people and adults, diagnoses and specialized debates are not enough, nor are major reforms or reengineering. We can take advantage of what we have available: public sector and private sector, teachers and labor instructors, students and workers, and it is time to tear down those invisible walls that separate what deserves to be united. Various projects in this regard that, together with the countries of the region, are carried out by international organizations such as the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI) show that in addition to saying, it can also be done.

louis scasso He is director of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) in Argentina.

