In December 2023, Wizards of the Coast promised that AI would no longer be used for Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons, creating a real regulation for artists, writers and other creatives involved in the project, with a ban on use AI. Despite this, according to some Magic: The Gathering fans, a recent promotional image was created using AI.

Wizards of the Coast he categorically denied the use of generative artificial intelligences for a recent promotional image of Magic: The Gathering although some fans are convinced otherwise for several reasons.

The image of the dispute

The image shared by Wizards of the Coast

The publisher shared the image on January 4, writing, “It's shocking, in a good way, how beautiful these lands look in a retro setting.” As you can see, in the image there are Magic cards associated with a vintage context.

As soon as it appeared online, some fans started wondering if the wallpaper was made with AI, so the accusations started, due to some discrepancies on the pressure gauge, the bulbs and various other elements of the image. Some have also submitted the image for scrutiny online tools dedicated to the recognition of works created by artificial intelligence, such as Maybe's AI Art Detector, receiving positive feedback. However, it must be said that these instruments are not 100% accurate, as we have directly verified:

The image was generated using MidJourney version 6, but was read by Maybe's AI Art Detector as human-made with a very high probability.

The accusations became so strong that Wizards of the Coast had to publish an official note in which they reiterated that the image was created by human hands, stating that the confusion arose from the discrepancy between the cards and the background.

Some of the offending details

In short, another problem for Wizards of the Coast, which also demonstrates how its fans are very attentive to how the official images of the products they love are produced. Many simply don't like the use of artificial intelligence, which they consider almost offensive for them and for artists, despite the fact that it is becoming increasingly popular.