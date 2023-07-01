













The Twitter account of Magic: The Gathering It does not reveal much information about who found said piece or where it is from, however, it is certified that it is the real piece and that it already has its respective owner.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the Darkness bind them. We are thrilled to hear tale of a new Ring-bearer in possession of the serialized 1:1 The One Ring! This journey is over, but the adventure with #MTGxLOTR‘s continues! pic.twitter.com/nlKqJ02Qqk —Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) June 30, 2023

It is worth remembering that when the expansion of Lord of the Rings: Tales From the Middle Earth (which only works on historical and commander) it was revealed that only one card would be printed with its elvish writing which could only be found in the set boosters for this set.

Various theories pointed out that this unique ring card was going to appear in the Bundle Gift where 8 Set Boosters envelopes and a Collectors envelope come, but those packages are not yet on sale, so the letter appeared from an envelope.

Magic: The Gathering – The various packs where from the Lord of the Rings Tales from the Middle Earth set

The unique ring card in elvish may already be a bit tricky, if not impossible, however, there are still many more cards to collect, including rings for elves, humans, and dwarves.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that these pieces can be obtained through different Magic: The Gathering packs:

Draft Boosters

Set Boosters

Collector Boosters

Keep in mind that the price of these envelopes varies as well as their content. The possibility of getting quality cards is in the Collectors packs. Will you still buy boosters? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

