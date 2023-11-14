













One of them is a mechanically unique new addition, while the others are remakes of others made in the past but now themed to the Lara Croft franchise.

In this Magic: The Gathering crossover, the cards mentioned above include Shadowspear but as Totec’s Spear, and Academy Ruins as Kitezh, Sunken City. The card that would be unique in this collection is that of Lara Croft, Tomb Raider.

As its name suggests, it represents this popular heroine as a Human Ranger with the Raid keyword and mechanics that synergize with artifacts and cards from legendary lands.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

Magic: The Gathering Commander players are sure to have fun building their commander deck with Lara Croft.

Regarding the new Treasure token, it has original art associated with tomb Raider. The content list for Secret Lair x Tomb Raider is as follows:

🎒 The legendary Lara Croft’s next expedition? The world of Magic: The Gathering! (@wizards_magic) 🃏 The Secret Lair x Tomb Raider pack includes a set of eight cards inspired by Lara’s globe-trotting adventures, including one card that is mechanically unique to the game.… pic.twitter.com/Z5n327Uyk6 — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) November 13, 2023

1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as ‘Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley’

1x Anger of the Gods as Storms of Yamatai

1x Bow of Nylea as The Grim Whisper

1x Shadowspear as Totec’s Spear

1x Academy Ruins as Kitezh, Sunken City

1x Token Treasure

Magic: The Gathering’s Secret Lair x Tomb Raider will go on sale on November 20, 2023 starting at 9:00 am PT, 11:00 am Mexico City time, for a limited time .

It will be available in non-foil editions for $39.99 (MX$704.31) and with traditional foil for $49.99 (MX$880.43). The images that accompany this note allow you to appreciate these letters.

