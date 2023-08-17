After the cataclysmic adventure of the Advance of the Machines and the definitive defeat of the forces of New Phyrexia, Magic The Gathering is about to start a new saga in which it will return to its fantasy roots. The new Wild Lands of Eldraine expansion coming out on September 8, in fact, has a very classic setting with characters inspired by fairy tales, such as that of Little Red Riding Hood or the Pied Piper of Hamelin, to recreate the atmosphere that fans liked so much at the debut of the Eldraine piano four years ago.

There are many new things coming with this set, but here we will focus on a new card that we have the opportunity to show you in an exclusive preview and which reintroduces the Adventure mechanic. Indeed, Veiled Shepherd is both a 2/2 white Spirit Warrior creature that gives +2/+2 until end of turn to target creature you control when it comes into play, and a black Adventure Sorcery called Rend the Shadows, which gives -1/-1 to opposing creatures until end of turn. It works like this: if you decide to cast this card’s Sorcery, once it resolves it won’t cause the Veiled Shepherd to go to the graveyard but rather exile it. You can later play the creature from exile by paying its mana cost.

Cards like the Veiled Shepherd will be greatly appreciated by fans of the Standard format of Magic the Gathering because they multiply the possibilities of interaction between the cards and the strategies that can be used

The Adventure mechanic was very successful when it was introduced because it puts two cards into one, greatly expanding the strategic possibilities of a deck, especially in the Standard format. The novelty of the Wilds of Eldraine is that, just as in the case of the Veiled Shepherd, these hybrids between creatures and sorceries can be bicolor therefore with a section that requires mana of one color and one that requires a different type. We don’t know how many Adventure cards will see the light of day with this new expansion but together with the new Roles, Bargain and Celebration mechanics, they will certainly refresh the competitive meta.