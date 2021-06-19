If you are a fan of the card game of Magic: The Gathering, and you like to have the most current, this news certainly interests you. This week it was announced that the most recent set of these, Modern II Horizons, on sale now.

They are focused more than anything on the players of Modern, and can be purchased through physical stores. In this way they will have access to many more options when playing and be able to build their decks.

Horizons of Modern II mixes novelty and nostalgia

The legal collection is available for the formats Vintage, Legacy, Commander Y Modern. The Modern II Horizons It comprises 42 cards from the main set.

Those who have been enjoying this game for a long time will recognize the reprints of some of them. Similarly, there are others that are part of the first collection of Modern Horizons. This is how there is a new opportunity to get and use them during games.

Among the letters that will reach Magic: The Gathering there are some with alternative illustrations, without borders, and that also have retro frames that have a touch of nostalgia. Ideal to remember the old days.

But to the aforementioned, the new treatment is also added Foil Edged. But not only that, but those that have the ‘cemetery effect’ with the frame said before will have a tombstone next to their name. A little detail.

Magic: The Gathering is enriched with new cards

As something special, it was added to certain cards of this set a new version of sketch. In this they are shown before the final treatment of their art. You can even see the actual text that the artists involved received in the form of instructions.

This to be able to create the letters in some of the Flavor Text that have. Although the reprint of the letters allows them to enter the format Modern, this does not change the legality of other formats.

Just to cite an example, Braids, Cabal Enforcer is still prohibited in Commander. Something that should be noted about the letters of Modern II Horizons from Magic: The Gathering is that through them more than 40 skills return to the game.

This does not alter the rules associated with them, but some have changed since they were first published. It does not hurt to consult the video that accompanies this same note.

Source: Press Release.



