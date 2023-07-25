The Sliver or if you prefer in Italian, Tramutanti, are back in the game: Magic: The Gathering in fact, he recently released a number of decks Commanderprobably one of the most popular game formats, making it clear that the undisputed protagonists will be these historical creatures that raged in the lore and in the game many years ago.

The silverfor those unfamiliar with them, they have special abilities, capable of upgrade all members of their racemaking each new entry into the field a real torment for the opponent: since the pre-constructed deck is arriving Silver Swarm which in Italian should sound like Sliver Swarm, we took the trouble to show you which will be the most valuable cards that this deck presents:

Crystalline Sliver: essential to allow the long-term survival of your creatures. Market price, around €2.

Horn of the Herald: by choosing the Sliver creature type, you will enjoy all the advantages this card offers. Market price, around €3.

Windfall: Perfect for repopulating your hand and crippling your opponent; remember that with Slivers you quickly run out of cards in your hand and this card will help you draw many resources from your deck. Market price, around €3.

Banner of the Conqueror: here too you will be asked to choose a type of creature and thus obtain a bonus on the latter, as well as draw cards when you play that type of creature. Market price, around €3.50.

Realmwalkers: a creature that has all creature types, and therefore is also a Sliver, will allow you to look at the top card of your deck and play it as if it were in your hand if it shares the creature type you chose upon entering the game. Market price, around €3.50.

Siphon Sliver: allows your Slivers to gain the Lifelink ability or the ability to absorb life points for each damage they inflict. Market price, around €3.50.

Bonescythe Sliver: Slivers you control have Double Strike, that is, they will deal their damage twice in a row. Market price, around €5.

Galerider Sliver: for a single blue mana, this Sliver will allow your creatures to Fly; they can’t be blocked unless the opposing creatures also have Fly or Reach. Market price, around €5.

Sliver Hivelord: Your Slivers are Indestructible, perfect for this type of deck. Market price, around €10.

Synaptic Sliver: when your Sliver damages a player you will be able to draw a card. Market price, around €13.

The pre-packed deck offers all of these cards, as well as a host of other cards to best play with this incredible race.