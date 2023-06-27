













Magic: The Gathering – Streamers Spend Thousands of Dollars Searching for the One Ring of LOTR | EarthGamer

This is the one that corresponds to the One Ring, the one that the evil Sauron used to submit humans, elves and dwarves to his power. But why is it so hard?

As expected, the boxes are sealed and their content is random. So buying a box, which is collectible, is like playing the lottery.

We recommend: Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings reveals its cards and it will be a memorable expansion.

xQc isn’t the only one buying these kinds of sets to get this Tales of Middle-earth card from Magic: The Gathering.

Other people are doing it, but in the case of this streamer he is carrying around $9 thousand dollars, more than $154 thousand Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

xQc, even though he spent so much money to get the One Ring card from Magic: The Gathering’s Tales of Middle-earth expansion, he hasn’t gotten it.

Surely you may wonder why it is so difficult to obtain it, and the problem is… that there is only one!

Yes, Wizards of the Coast have only made one, so it’s just as ‘precious’ as the actual ring forged by Sauron in the fires of Mount Doom in The Lord of the Rings.

There is no shortage of those offering seven-figure amounts to anyone who finds the One Ring card from Tales of Middle-earth from Magic: The Gathering. That is, around a million dollars or more, which would make it the most valuable card ever sold.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

So no matter how much you are spending xQc you may never get the card and someone else may get it first. For this person it will be something as precious as the ring for Gollum.

Aside from Magic: The Gathering we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)