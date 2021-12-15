Although they had already been announced about two weeks ago, IGN had the opportunity to reveal two other papers of the collaboration between Magic: The Gathering And Arcane, the Netflix series set in the universe of League of Legends. These two cards were unveiled in preview by the American site, as they had not yet been shown to the public.

After the announcement of the arrival of a set of cards in collaboration with the Netflix series, now comes a first look at two particular cards that had not yet been revealed, which are reskins of existing cards. In fact, each pack contains a hidden card, which was not included in the list of those present.

The two cards, previewed by the American site, they are Gomp and Summoner’s Rift, which are nothing more than the reskin of the Spore Frog and Command Tower cards, a drop card and a land respectively. These cards also have a particularity compared to the others, as the images are not like all the others.

Unlike the others already present these two do not evoke scenes from the Netflix series Arcane but they are actually coming directly from the world of League of Legends, through the use of already existing key art. Hidden cards are nothing new within Secret Lairs, but this is the first time the cards have been tied to the collaboration they are a part of.

The papers concerning the collaboration between Magic: The Gathering Secret Lairs And Arcane, the Netflix series dedicated to League of Legends, they can be ordered no later than next 23 December, directly on the dedicated site. In addition, Wizards of the Coast had already announced many other collaborations for the next year, including a set dedicated to Warhammer 40,000, Fortnite, The Lord of the Rings and much more, in addition to those dedicated to the recent series released on the Netflix streaming service.