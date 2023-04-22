













Magic the Gathering presents March of the Machines with new game mechanics

Keep in mind that this expansion came out in Magic: The Gathering Arena on April 18 in digital format and today, April 23, 2023, it arrives in its physical version.

“All worlds will know perfection”

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines and leader of the Phyrexian army, has assembled a force capable of dominating the entire Multiverse. She now, she expands her reach to bring the glory of New Phyrexia to other planes in an attempt to subdue all beings. Now, what is the March of the Machines about?

This is the last defense in March of the Machines of Magic: The Gathering

Brought together by a heroic group of planeswalkers, Legends from all planes of existence must come together to fight the Phyrexian scourge. Popular characters from throughout the history of Magic: The Gathering They will unite for the final battle in which the fate of their world – and all other worlds – hangs in the balance.

This new expansion introduces several new mechanics, the most prominent being the new type of card: Battle. Battles are a new type of double-faced card: when it comes into play, you choose an opponent who must protect it; Just like Planeswalkers, Battles can take damage and be attacked, and when defeated, they’ll turn into a powerful new card!

Source: Wizards of the Coast

This is the first all-new card type since the planeswalkers’ debut in 2007, so players can expect an exciting experience.

Backing is a new game mechanic for MTG

In March of the Machines we have a new creature mechanic called Back Up that allows players to add +1/+1 counters on the target creature.

This creature will also get all of the original creature’s abilities—printed under the Backup ability—until end of turn. Fans of the Phyrexian army will also have Hatch, artifacts that come into play with various +1/+1 counters and can be turned into creatures for two mana.

Source: Wizards of the Coast

Both the Jumpstart and Commander product lines return in March of the Machines with five exciting themes for Commander decks:

growing threat

cavalry charge

Support Request

divine summoning

tinkering time

Five new Jumpstart topics are also added:

Progeny

Outstanding

expendable

Booster

enhancer

One of the Magic: The Gathering expansions with the most art styles

Representing the battles raging across the Multiverse, March of the Machines will feature the largest number of art styles to date: all frames from recent sets will appear in March of the Machines along with several all-new frames to represent the additional plans. These frames will focus on Legends of the Multiverse: teams of Legendary creatures fighting against the Phyrexian invasion.

Additionally, the set will include a new type of treatment, Halo Foil, which will only appear on Legends of the Multiverse cards in Collector Boosters. Finally, the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering continue with three more exclusive promos coming to Wizards Play Network stores to celebrate the launch of March of the Machines.

March of the Machines will be available in Commander Decks, Bundle, Edition Boosters & Boxes, Collector Boosters & Boxes, Draft Boosters & Boxes, Jumpstart Boosters & Boxes, and Prerelease Packs.

