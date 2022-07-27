Magic The Gathering is arguably the most loved and followed trading card franchise in the world. During the San Diego Comic-Con, one of the most important kermesse in the world dedicated to geek culture, New details regarding the Unfinity set have been revealedwhich will be released in October this year.

Meanwhile, let’s start by saying that Unfinity is the fifth “joke” set, the others were Unglued, Unhinged, Unstable and Unsanctioned. But let’s get into the news revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con by saying that this set will contain stickers that will allow players to create their cards at the table.

Among the stickers shown there are even entire boxes of text, as well as those with statistics, effects and keywords. In short, each player can indulge themselves in creating their favorite card, launching themselves in many combinations.

The nature of this set, not all usable in competitive, allows card builders to take some liberties, especially with regard to the effects of the latter. The world of Unfinity is a fantasy world but, at the same time, science fiction. The atmosphere in the backgrounds is decidedly bizarre.

Some cards in the set will have a Holographic Acorn in the layout, this will serve to understand that they are banned from different combat formats. At the same time, there will be cards with the traditional black staff: these, however, it will be possible to use them in all formats.