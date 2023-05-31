













Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings reveals its cards and will be a memorable expansion

The first thing you should know about this Lord of the Rings expansion of Magic: The Gathering is that there is the ability to The Ring Tempts Youwhere a creature becomes the bearer of the ring and gains abilities when a card includes that line of text.

Another new ability for the expansion of Lord of the Rings of Magic: The Gathering is Amass, which allows a player to create a creature token and power it up every time a card says “Amass X”. In this precious case, what you are going to do is “amass” orc army tokens.

Then we have the always useful Sagas which are enchantments that have an action when they enter the battlefield and as turns go by they get more actions. At least these two skills will be recurring in this new expansion.

An additional detail that we must not lose sight of is that you will be able to build landscapes from 18 cards, for example, presenting the battle on the Pelennor fields.

Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth – The Lands

Through the Lord of the Rings collection of Magic: The Gathering we will have the opportunity to find ourselves in the different envelopes the map of Middle Earth. You will have to get two plains, two islands, two swamps, two mountains and two forests.

With a bit of luck, the same and everything you get in “foil”. Now, the best way to get these lands is through set booster packs from now on, because in Draft it can get complicated.

Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth cards featuring iconic characters

The first card that we are going to show you next is one of Samwise Gamgee which is legendary and comes with the following ability: Every other creature that is not a token enters the battlefield under your control you will create a food token. If you sacrifice three meals, you will return the history card from your graveyard to the battlefield (artifacts, legendaries, and sagas with historical items).

Aragorn will have his multicolored legendary card which has four abilities: create human soldiers with a white spell, scry 2 for a blue spell, deal 3 direct damage to target opponent for casting a red spell, and give a creature +4/0 up to end of turn by a green spell.

We also have cards from Boromir, Gimli, Legolas, Gandalf the White, Eowyn, Eomer, and Imrahil. They are all legendary and their abilities are seen to be key to the battlefield.

Sauron’s servants also have their cards. Witch-king of Angmar is flying, and each time one or more creatures deal combat damage to you, you sacrifice an opponent’s creature that damaged you during the turn, because the ring tempts you. If you discard, the Witch-King becomes indestructible and you have to tap it.

On the other hand, there will be 9 different Nazgul that have deathtouch and each time they enter the battlefield, the ring will tempt them and give them a +1/+1 token for each Wraith you control. And best of all, each deck can have up to 9 Nazgul.

To top it off, there’s the Sauron card which, when you play it, amasses 5 orcs, makes a thousand of five cards, then returns a target creature from your graveyard to the battlefield. It also tramples, and when your opponent’s commander dies, the ring tempts you.

Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings will have its scene cards

This is perhaps the most difficult to put together from the collection of Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth because we are talking about putting together 28 different cards.

For example, Bilbo’s birthday consists of 6 cards, which is more or less complicated to achieve because they are borderless cards.

Here we share the examples.

What do you think of the revealed cards? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.