Magic continues to crunch numbers, and it does so between particular expansions, special projects with other realities and many new features that populate the shops and comic shops every year. Now, during the Jan Con 2023Wizards of the Coast has revealed what will happen to the brand between now and 2026.

While we have already talked about the expansions announced as Assassin’s Creed and the dates always revealed in the day on Final Fantasy And Fallout (which you can find by following this link), now let’s see the other upcoming projects for Magic.

Coming soon in 2023

We already know that Doctor Who expansions Wilds of Eldraine and The Lost Caverns of Ixalan will arrive in 2023.

Ravnica Remastered – Q1 2024

Ravnica remastered will contain all the cards of the three sets released on the setting to create a single group that can be played, both for those who loved that setting made by guilds and for those who have never passed over it.

Karlov Manor Crimes – Q1 2024

This is the first new set of 2024, where players will have to discover and solve the mystery hidden behind the expansion.

Cluedo Ravnica (Ravnica: Clue Edition) – Q1 2024

Speaking of investigations, Cluedo Ravnica will become reality: the version dedicated to the famous setting will bring players to try the Cluedo experience, but with the setting of Ravnica.

Bandits of Crocevia Tonante – Q2 2024

Imagine all the villains of Magic, from all its multiverse, collected in a western setting: this set will tell about this type of setting.

Modern Horizons 3 – Q2 2024

One of the expansions most loved by collectors, Horizons of Modern 3, is back. Beloved for the draft format and for the callbacks to the old cards, there will be many interesting new ones, Planeswalkers and much more.

Bloomburrow – Q3 2024

A world where animals control everything and are the main characters, this set will offer a unique style never seen in Magic.

Duskmourn: House of Horrors – Q4 2024

Something very strange for Magic: an expansion dedicated to 80s-style horror, made up of pop culture and terrible creatures.

Magic in 2025 and 2026

Among other projects, Magic has revealed the news of the next few years without saying too much, but just enough to understand something.

Innistrad Remastered

Another remastered on the way, the one dedicated to the Innistrad setting, which like the previous one will collect the best cards.

Tennis

Three different worlds where racing with particular vehicles will be the protagonists: of these worlds, we have already seen two but have never returned as a solo expansion, while one we have seen on a card but has never had the honor of having a dedicated set.

ultimate

This expansion will take us back to Tarkir, taking all the best from both the Khans of Tarkir and the Dragons of Tarkir.

Volleyball

This expansion will be focused on space, taking for example some tests made in the past decades, but this time focusing precisely on deep space.

Wrestling

This expansion will take us back to Lorwin again!

Yachting

Another return, this expansion will bring us back to Strixhaven.

Ziplining

In this case we will have a storyline ending: we don’t know the theme and nothing else, except that it will be like the March of the Machines.