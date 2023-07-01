After years of searching, a specimen of the charter of the Single Ring or The One Ring, by Magic: The Gathering which reached a value really exorbitant: 2 million dollars. It is one of the most desired cards by collectors.

The find

The card with an exorbitant value

Recently the editor Wizards of the Coast has launched an official Magic: The Gathering expansion centered around Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Among the millions of cards printed for the occasion, he has inserted a unique one, dedicated to the treasure at the center of the facts told by the three books: the One Ring. Naturally, it immediately became the main object of every collector and the dream of every enthusiast, as its possession immediately achieved enormous value on the collectors’ market.

News about the discovery of the One Ring was revealed by a Magic: The Gathering fan on Twitter called Hipsters of the Coast, who shared a link to the paper certification. In short, whoever found her immediately had her appraised and made her safe, evidently aware of her value. Note that the card has received a grade MINT 9, i.e. it has been certified as in near-perfect condition, according to the criteria set by the Professional Sports Authenticator. The card illustration was done by Finnish artist Veli Nyström.

The official Magic: The Gathering Twitter account celebrated the news by quoting Tolkien and expressing satisfaction with the find. The owner of the card, discovered about two weeks after the launch of the crossover with The Lord of the Ringshe wished to remain anonymous, according to the Wall Street Journal.

As mentioned, the offers for the card are very high, such as that of the Spanish shop Gremio de Dregones which reached 2.1 million dollars. If the owner accepts it, the One Ring card will immediately become the most expensive card in Magic: The Gathering, in defiance of poor Black Lotus.