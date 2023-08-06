Wizards of the Coast has revealed what new crossover expansions Magic: The Gathering fans can expect to see next year, including new sets based upon Final Fantasy, Fallout, and the Assassin’s Creed series.

The cards have been released as part of the trading card game’s Universes Beyond series and is set to kick off in early 2024 with the Fallout expansion.

Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Panel at GenCon – A Recap of MTG’s Past, Present & Future.

You will have to wait a little longer for the Final Fantasy expansion – that’s not expected to go on sale until 2025 – but the previously-announced Assassin’s Creed set will release towards the end of/Q3 2024.

2024 REVEALED: Here’s a look at the revealed timeline! pic.twitter.com/37M4pMw5mM —Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) August 5, 2023

As for what we can expect from the Final Fantasy crossover?

“The set will encompass each main Final Fantasy game that has been released to date, from the original Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy 16,” Wizards of the Coast said in a statement. “The set will also be available to play on Magic Arena.”

Other sets include Ravnica Remastered, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Modern Horizons 3, Bloomburrow, and Duskmourn House of Horror. Expect more details later this year.

