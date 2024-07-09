Immersing ourselves in the world of Bloom Burrows we can certainly say that the new expansion of Magic The Gathering, coming in August, is like a daydream: not only the elegance and care of the design have brought us back to those fairy-tale flavors of Winds of Eldrainebut perhaps the new anthropomorphic animals were able to go even further than what we had already seen, revealing themselves in many cases to be real weapons of war that we did not expect could give so much strength and vigor to deck themes that were still unexplored. During the conference, speakers included Annie SardelisSenior Game Designer at Wizards of the Coast, Zack StarSenior Art Designer, Neale LePlante Johnson in the role of Game Designer and Sarah Wassell as Art Director. Last but not least there was also a Guest Artist, David Petersen.

Bloomburrows is animal kingdom

The expansion takes us to an existential plane where humans do not exist: here the heroes and villains all have an animalistic form, and while the planet they belong to is very vast, in this specific set we will see a Valley as a battle scenario. Our heroes, led by the little mouse Mabel (a clear and vivid reference to the protagonist of the animated film Brisby and the Secret of NIMH), will live crazy adventures that will lead them to clash with natural disasters, enemies and threats of all kinds. One of the most inhabited places in the Valley is Three Tree Citya popular complex of three large settlements where Mice, Squirrels, Bats and Birds coexist.

Special Guests: No Humans? And We Become Animals!

Of course, they couldn’t be missing, the Planeswalkers, who rage on all the existential planes, bringing with them the spark and sometimes the chaos: in Bloomburrows there will be Ral, Crackling With And Tamiyo, Field Researcher but let’s not forget that “sly fox” of Jace, the Mind Sculptor who will do as he pleases (as always, after all).

There is no shortage of alternative and exclusive versions, which in this case we can show you with Ral as the protagonist: the first one you see is in the Borderless Raised Foil Anime which, although not visible in this image, we were assured that the gold that accompanies the card text and the title is actually in 3DThe second version, simpler, is the classic Borderless that Magic has accustomed us to.

There was also space for a Special Series dedicated to Bloomburrows, defined Showcase Woodlandwhere the edges of the cards are essentially made up of natural elements such as trees, wood, leaves and so on.

New skills and mechanics

Like any self-respecting set, Bloom Burrowsbrings with it new abilities or unique mechanics dedicated to cards, be they creatures or spells such as Instants, Sorceries, Enchantments and so on.

Valiant – is a triggered ability that can only be activated once per turn and will have a different effect based on the type of card that carries this skill.

– is a triggered ability that can only be activated once per turn and will have a different effect based on the type of card that carries this skill. Offspring – is an additional cost, a tax, that can be paid as an additional cost to the spell you are casting: in this specific case, by paying 2 colorless mana, you can put a token creature with power and toughness 1/1 into play that is a copy of the card you are playing.

– is an additional cost, a tax, that can be paid as an additional cost to the spell you are casting: in this specific case, by paying 2 colorless mana, you can put a token creature with power and toughness 1/1 into play that is a copy of the card you are playing. Gift a Tapped Fish – is a promise, a card that can be defined as “political”, undoubtedly related to the Commander format where “doing favors” to some opponents can give you an advantage. In this specific case, by giving a 1/1 tapped Fish token to your opponent, you can activate several specific effects that the card will recite.

That's all for now, we'll leave you with the complete gallery of cards, giving you appointment for next August 2nd in your trusted store to get excited with the pre-release of theexpansion.