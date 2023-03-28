A few days apart from the previous one, inside of Magic: The Gathering a is established new record for the price of selling a Black Lotuswhich fetched $615,000 this time at Heritage Auctions.

The latter is however a particular case: while the Black Lotus sold a few days ago and which had set the previous record was rated as a “Gem Mint 10” paper by the company that carries out the certifications, this new paper was rated “Near Mint /Mint+” of grade 8.5, therefore an actually lower evaluation than the previous one.

What probably greatly increased the value of this Black Lotus is the fact that it was Signed by artist Christopher Rush, a leading illustrator of Wizards of the Coast cards. While previously the author’s signature could be seen above the card sleeve, in this case it is on the card itself.

This, according to the evaluation system decided by the Certified Guarantee Company, would give this Black Lotus a higher evaluation, which justifies the record figure of $615,000surpassing the previous record of $540,000 set just a few weeks ago at a PWCC auction.

The card in question belongs to the Jeff Ferreira collection, Rush’s friend and ex-agent, who also owns various other memorabilia related to the illustrator and in particular to Magic cards. The Black Lotus, in itself, is considered one of the rarest and most precious cards in Magic, originally released in 1993 and always remained among the objects of desire of fans. Very high figures like the one seen in this case, however, are linked to particular conditions of the paper, such as the presence of certified signatures or identification marks linked to illustrators and authors, particularly limited edition editions and conservation conditions.