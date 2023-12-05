













Magic: The Gathering announces Murders at Karlov Manor, a collaboration with the board game Clue









At the time, Magic: The Gathering combined its game mechanics with those of Dungeon’s and Dragons and now it will do so with Clue, but with a much more simplified system and with several nods to the iconic board game.

The first details revealed give us a look at the new collection that will go on sale on February 9, Alquist Proft, Ravnica’s best detective, and others, will try to discover who the cold-blooded murderer is in a classic detective novel case . Throughout the game, Magic players must weave their way through the story, deciphering riddles until the mystery is solved.

The game includes thirteen “Mystery Files” puzzles that will take fans into the detective atmosphere of this collection. Starting with the presentation, on February 2, each day a new puzzle will open on the website that will lead to the final solution.

Key story cards will help players navigate the Karlov mansion as they unravel clues. The set includes Ravnica City bordered and serialized guild leader cards, borderless lands, Dossier art treatment, as well as cards with invisible ink.

Confirmed packs for Magic: The Gathering collaboration with Clue

The first thing you should know about this collaboration is that we will have a special Magic: The Gathering Ravnica Clue Edition package which comes with 8 boosters ready to play and a guaranteed shock land that comes out on February 23. There is also a bundle coming which will include 9 game boosters instead of 8 set boosters, their respective dice, a promo card and also lands.

To that we must add that there are four commander decks: Deadly Disguise (green, red, white), Revenant Recon (blue, black), Deep Cue Sea (green, white and blue), Blame Game (red, white).

It is worth noting that there will be the respective pre-release events, online events with MTG Arena and much more. What do you think of these additions? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

