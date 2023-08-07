













It is undoubtedly interesting and striking that this company reached agreements with the companies behind them, such as Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks and Square Enix, respectively.

These sets of cards will begin to go on sale from 2024. These will be part of the expansion known as Magic: The Gather’s Universes Beyond.

In this 2023 this type of collaboration allowed such outstanding groups to come out as the one based on The Lord of the Ringsas well as doctor who.

According to the schedule, the first package of letters that will go out, that of falloutit will do so in the first quarter of 2024.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

According to information revealed by Wizards of the Coast, it will be available in March. Regarding the content of Assassin’s Creed It’s coming to Magic: The Gathering in the third quarter of next year, probably in July.

The last one to come out is that corresponds to final fantasy and is planned for 2025. His letters will cover all the major installments of the franchise, from the first game for the NES to the most recent, final fantasy 16.

It is clear that the series of RPGs created by Square Enix has a lot to contribute to this card game that is so popular all over the world.

Magic: The Gathering, in addition to receiving content based on Assassin’s Creed, fallout and final fantasyyou will receive letters from another well-known franchise.

Fountain: Wizards of the Coast.

It’s nothing less than jurassicworld and it will be in the form of the Lost Caverns Of Ixalan expansion, which is planned for release later in 2023.

Apart from Magic: The Gathering we have more geek information on EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

