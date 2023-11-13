Tomb Raider / Lara Croft cards will be available from November 20, 2023 at least in English.

Via IGN USA, Secret Lair revealed the collaboration between Magic The Gathering and Tomb Raider / Lara Croft . In the video below you can see the seven cards, which include one with a completely new mechanic.

Secret Lairs and video game crossovers

Fallout is another of Magic: The Gathering’s collaborations.

While Secret Lairs has created many cross-overs with video games in the past, generally these were unique cards from a mechanical point of view, like those of Street Fighter, or reprints with new images, like those of Fortnite. This time it’s both, and Wizards of the Coast Senior Product Designer Daniel Nguyen says that each Secret Lair package is different thanks to a whole host of different factors.

“The goal is always to create products that respect and celebrate the partner, the fans, and that the cards in the drop feel like an integral part of someone’s deck,” explains Nguyen. “Everyone is important and it is a delicate balance to achieve. There are SO MANY conversations that happen during product development, with a number of different factors taken into consideration, and the inclusion of mechanically unique cards is one of them.”

Nguyen states that Secret Lairs is special within Magic in part due to its “ability to experiment and push the boundaries of what people expect” from a card.

The collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and Marvel was also recently presented, complete with a teaser trailer and release year.