Magic: The Gathering and Fallout collaborate for a new set of cards inspired by the Bethesda saga. The companies will propose four new Commander decks whose release date is set for March 8, 2024:

Survival – with Dogmeat

Technology – with Dr. Madison Li

Military – with Caesar

Mutants – with Mothman

THE Survival decks they ask players to scavenge for food, tools, and allies. They will also have the Junk token which can be sacrificed to draw more cards. THE Technology decks they use pre-war technology, scientists, synthetic beings, and robots with artifacts that can generate Energy.

THE Military decks will feature militant factions and Wasteland Raiders. With Caesar it will be possible to use a brigade of cloned creatures. THE Mutant decks use powerful creatures like Feral Ghouls and Radiation tokens that hit the opponent’s deck or boost ours with radiation tokens.

There will also be themed basic lands showcasing Fallout environments. Additionally, Saga cards like Pip Boy, Vault Boy and more tell the story of Fallout’s punk-atomic America and are part of the Collector Booster.