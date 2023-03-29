Announced The Advance of the Machinesthe new expansion of the card game Magic The Gathering, in which the Phyrexians, under the command of Elesh Norn, want to conquer the entire Multiverse. After invading the Mirrodin plane, Phyrexia is fighting almost everywhere thanks to the weapon more powerful than him, which allows him to travel across the multiverse: Breaking Realm, the Tree of Invasion. Using its sprawling branches, the Phyrexians send their mechanical legions to conquer and convert all planes. From Kamigawa to Ikoria, the contagion proliferates and the gnarled branches of Frangireami pierce the surface of every plane. The stakes have never been higher and everyone is rising up in defense of their land. But which plan will survive the invasion and which will not?

This is, in short, the story of The Advance of the Machines which, like any self-respecting expansion, will also introduce new mechanics and new cards.

One of the artwork of the new set

Let’s start from new mechanicsmore precisely by the Battle cards, introduced with the expansion, which represent the invasion of the multiverse by Phyrexia and the futile defense put in place by the invaders.

In Rise of the Machines, Battle cards are double-faced cards that transform. Let’s see the mechanics more specifically:

Launch a Battle

• Battle cards can be cast during their main phase if the stack is empty, just like creatures, sorceries, and other non-instant spells.

• Each Battaglia enters play with a number of defense tokens on it equal to its defense value, which is located in the lower right corner of the front side of the card. This value indicates how much damage it will take to defeat a battle. Just like planeswalkers, battles can be attacked and damaged. But unlike planeswalkers, the general idea isn’t to cast them, protect them, and hope they stay in play. We are struggling to eliminate them.

Protect and attack a battle

• A Battle card’s subtype provides the rules for how it can be attacked. Since every battle in this expansion has the Siege subtype, they all behave according to the same rules. When a Siege battle comes into play, its controller chooses an opponent to be their protector. All players, except the protector, can attack it.

• Only the protector of a battle can block creatures attacking it. It is important to be careful not to confuse protector with controller. In fact, the controller will attack the battles he controls: it’s the first time in Magic that you will be able to attack your own permanents.

• However, battles are also susceptible to more than just combat damage. Some spells and abilities may specifically state that they cause damage to be dealt to battles. Additionally, any spell or ability that states “any target” can target a battle.





Who will win the battle?

Defeat a Battle

• Any damage inflicted on a battle causes that many defense tokens to be removed from it. When the last defense counter is removed from a Siege battle, the battle is defeated and a triggered ability occurs.

• When this ability resolves, the battle’s controller exiles it; then, he casts the back of the card from exile, without paying its mana cost.

Also introduced new skill Reinforcement, which allows creatures to help a friend or themselves. Let’s see how it works:

• Whenever a creature with Kick enters the battlefield, put that many +1/+1 counters on target creature. If the target creature isn’t the one that just came into play, that creature also gains all of the original creature’s abilities listed under Bolster until end of turn.

Incubate instead, it’s a new keyword action that lets you create Incubator tokens.

• An Incubator pawn is a new predefined pawn type, joining those such as Food and Treasure. It is a double-sided token that transforms.

• An Incubator token is a colorless artifact token with “{2}: Transform this artifact.” The backface is a 0/0 colorless Phyrexian artifact creature. The instruction to incubate will include a number indicating how many +1/+1 counters to place on the Incubator token. Those counters aren’t much use as long as the token is face up, but they’ll do a great job of keeping the Phyrexian artifact creature alive once it’s transformed.

Chaos ensues – Planechase is an important feature of the Commander decks of Rise of the Machines. On previous plane cards, chaos abilities had the trigger condition “Whenever you roll [CAOS]”. Starting with Rise of the Machines, this condition has been replaced by “Whenever chaos ensues.” As for the planar die, nothing has changed; roll [CAOS] will still cause these abilities to activate. However, there are now ways for these abilities to trigger that don’t involve the planar die at all.