That happened on January 4 when he shared a message on Twitter that says 'The good appearance of these lands in a retro frame is really striking. #MTGRavnica'. Until then everything seemed to be fine.

But more than one Twitter user noticed that there was something strange with the background image used to highlight the Magic: The Gathering cards. Some began to notice that certain parts of it didn't add up.

The most obvious case was that of a meter that appears in the design. On one of the edges of its cover appear a series of inexplicable stripes that are absent from a real device and that caused more than one person to become suspicious.

Some people pointed out other errors that appear in the image, such as the number of cables connected and minor details. Likewise, apparently they tried to make corrections with Adobe Photoshop.

The fact is that the person responsible for the Magic: The Gathering account has already published a reply. This says 'We understand fans' confusion given that the style is different from the card art, but we stand by our previous statement.'.

To what was said before, he added 'this art was created by humans and not AI'. After discovering other use cases for AI to generate images, Wizards of the Coast is in the sights of many.

While no Magic: The Gathering card design is generated in such a way, an art book dedicated to Dungeons & Dragons did have art from an Artificial Intelligence. The company had to change its guidelines because of this.

