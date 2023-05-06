It is now outAdvance of the Machinesthe latest gigantic expansion of Magic The Gathering which tells of the incredible clash between the Phyrexian army and the rest of the Multiverse. Looking forward to the upcoming release of The Aftermathwhich will tell about the consequences of the war, let’s sum up what has come out.

A victory yes, but at what cost?

As we have all discovered by now, our heroes of the Multiverse they managed to defeat Elesh Norn and stop his mad goal of conquering all existing and known planes. In fact, the beautiful scene depicted in Mirrodin Vengeance has become iconic in which Karn beheads the Phyrexian commander, thus redeeming himself for having started all these events many years ago.

Also, thanks to the blood of Melira, it was possible to save many of those who had fallen victim to Phyrexian oil infection from Phyrexian oil. Among which we also remember Ajani, the first of the characters who, it had been anticipated, would pass – not voluntarily – among the ranks of fighters of Elesh Norn, and who had made many of his fans suffer.

Unfortunately, however, this victory does not come without losses, in fact not only was it not possible to save everyone (remember that Jace Beleren, the famous blue planeswalker, is still infected, due to Vraska’s “betrayal”), but many of the planeswalkers that by now we all know well (like Nissa, Narset or even Karn himself) have lost their sparkconsequently also losing many powers, first of all that of being able to travel between planes.

As you can already see from the first spoilers of March of the Machine: The Aftermath, in fact, we see what happened to them, that is, to be “simple” creatures again, albeit still very powerful. It will now be interesting to think about who will take their place in the roster of main characters in the history of the Magic Multiverse, and above all who will be the next main villain of the story.

Lots and lots of lore, but also interesting new mechanics

As we have seen, the Advance of the Machines has really revolutionized the history of Multiverse, as well as giving us one of the most interesting and exciting wars ever. But can we say the same about the competitive part of the game?

Surely there was a lot of newssuch as the new ones Battle cards, which introduce an interesting new mechanic that immediately tried to make its way across formats. In fact, this new type of card has made it possible to give additional power to the various decks, but with a nice downside that the opponent can exploit to his own advantage to slow down the various strategies around them.

Two new skills have also been introduced: Reinforcement And Incubate. The first allows you to versatilely enhance a creature that has just been played, or one already on the field, giving it a very strong but temporary buff. The second one will allow you to create double-sided checkers that can be flipped once their cost has been paid.

Both of these mechanics currently don’t seem to be gaining huge traction in formats eternal. For now it seems that they have found play only in standards and commanders, but obviously it is still too early to make a precise judgment about it; after all the unknown and incredible combo is always lurking around the corner, ready to be discovered and brought to the fore.