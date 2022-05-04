Magic Press Editions has unveiled all the new works and series in continuation that will be available for purchase in the course of May. Among the novelties we find the first volumes of Barbaritiesyaoi of Tsuta Suzukiand it’s The harem at the end of the worldsrealized by Shachi Sogano And Issei Hyoju. For the necklace Black magic instead we will see the arrival of the single volume Chitosenew work of Yuki Seto.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

Magic Press Editions new manga line May 2022

801

This month they will come out two editions of “Finder 11: Extreme Limit in the Viewfinder – Deluxe Edition”, both in limited edition:

– Finder 11: Extreme Limit in the Viewfinder – Deluxe Editionwhich you can only find in the comic store and on our website (cover on the left, with Asami);

– Finder 11: Extreme Limit in the Viewfinder – Deluxe Edition – Amazon exclusive which you can only find on Amazon (cover on the right, with Feilong).

Finder 11: Extreme Limit in the Viewfinder – Deluxe Edition



Author: Ayano Yamane

After managing to escape from the desert island on which they were shipwrecked, Akihito and Asami, despite themselves, must separate again. Asami is in fact pursued by dangerous agents of opposing organizations and his priority has become to protect Akihito from enemy bullets.

As with the other deluxe editions, an album with an extra story is attached to this eleventh limited edition volume!

Finder 11: Extreme Limit in the Viewfinder – Deluxe Edition – Amazon exclusive

Author: Ayano Yamane

The Amazon platform exclusive edition includes the pinned alb like the simple deluxe edition, but has a variant cover that will only be available on Amazon.

Barbarities vol.1

Author: Tsuta Suzuki

Once upon a time there was a distant land, a refined foreign country where the favorite pastime of ladies and gentlemen is to poke around in the intricate affairs of the court. Viscount Adam is chosen as the bodyguard of an important lord and ends up falling in love with his charming nephew, and in the meantime the successor to the throne falls in love with one of his aides.

Court intrigues, loves and dislikes in one new series yaoi joining the 801 series!

Shojo line

The sacrificial princess and the king of beasts vol. 5

Author: Yu Tomofuji

Sariphi managed to welcome the terrible and demanding Count Galois to the royal palace just as a queen would. Her success in the enterprise, however, greatly annoyed Prime Minister Anubis. What story lies behind the strange relationship between the king and Anubis?

Freya’s Deception Vol. 3

Author: Keiko Ishihara

Having lost all of her loved ones at the hands of Sigurd’s mighty kingdom, Freya has only one way to restore a semblance of justice to the world: to use her anger to fight up as a true army commander. Will the young heroine be able to restore peace to Tyr’s kingdom?

Skip Beat! vol.14

Author: Yoshiki Nakamura

Ren finally realizes how he feels about Kyoko, and these feelings, new to him, frighten him. Meanwhile, Kyoko meets Sho Fuwa’s rival band, but the bravado of the young musicians and the fuming character of the aspiring actress make contact and risk generating a short circuit!

MX

Redo of healer vol. 7

Authors: Rui Tsukiyo, Soken Haga

After having obtained some of the most powerful objects in the world, Keyarga’s revenge seems imminent, but between the champion of the cure and his target Norn stands, under whose sweet appearance hides the devil who is in charge of the operation ” Purification of Branicca ”, thanks to which all the demons present in the city will be massacred. Keyarga will do anything to stop his enemy from carrying out the carnage, but will he be powerful enough to defeat her?

The harem at the end of the worlds vol. 1

Author: Shachi Sogano, Issei Hyoju

Michio is a video game enthusiast and suddenly finds himself living in a world that seems straight out of one of his favorite games. Instead of panicking, he takes the opportunity to use the game skills he knows well and use them to his advantage, leading a dream life in a harem he created.

Black magic

Chitose

Author: Yuki Seto

Chitose and Keisuke have always liked each other, but in their art club there is a couple, brother and sister, very libertine and rather intrusive. Keisuke would like to try seriously with Chitose, but the presence of two enterprising brothers seems to block him. Will the two be able to make a couple sooner or later?

Yuki Seto, author of Tight And Wideningcomes back with his most recent work!