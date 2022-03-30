Magic Press Editions announces the releases for the month of April 2022 in the manga category. Among these we find the second volume of Kabuki-cho Bad Tripthe thirteenth of Skip Beat! and, for the necklace Black magic“Help in the family“. All the details below.

Magic Press Editions – New manga line April 2022

We welcome spring with two novelties of the manga line coming out in April: after the announcement of the release of the anime, the first obscure volume of The eminence in shadow, by Daisuke Aizawa and Anri Sakano, arrives in the comic store, but to brighten the atmosphere will take care of it 36000 seconds a day, which with its “loser club” will make you relive your school years in a new light!

The news coming out in April does not end there: let’s find out together!

801

Kabuki-cho Bad Trip vol. 2

Author: Eiji Nagisa

Release: April 7, 2022

After meeting in a host club, Toru and Mizuki have become a full-fledged couple, but between Toru and Mizuki’s new “honest” job attempting acting careers, staying loyal to each other won’t be easy. .

Second volume of one of the most popular BL series of the year!

Lala’s wedding vol. 4

Author: Tamekou

Release: April 7, 2022

Lamudan leaves the family of her husband Uruji and is welcomed into the closed house in the city of Minxin. Just when he seems to have found a balance with the girls who work there, he meets Uruji again and his feelings towards him become more and more confused.

Shojo line

36000 seconds per day vol.1

Author: Ryoko Fukuyama

Release: April 14, 2022

In a girls ‘school, there is a group of students who meet in a boys’ club. The club’s conversation topics are heavily affected by the school’s female majority and range from which is the best shojo series on the market to the most glamorous school locker!

Last game vol.4

Author: Shinobu Amano

Release: April 14, 2022

The situation between Kujo and Yanagi, after the strange declaration of the latter, is rather tense and maintaining a detached attitude is very difficult for the two childhood friends. Meanwhile, interesting revelations about Soma’s past come to light.

Skip Beat! vol.13

Author: Yoshiki Nakamura

Release: April 14, 2022

Kyoko’s career in the world of cinema and acting, between ups and downs, seems to assert itself more and more, but the feelings that the girl begins to feel for a colleague of hers risk ruining all the efforts made up to this moment. . Will Kyoko choose her love or career?

MX

The eminence in shadow vol.1

Authors: Daisuke Aizawa, Anri Sakano

Release: April 14, 2022

Cid trains to become one of what are called “eminences in the shadows”. Despite the intense training, he acquires extraordinary powers only after a serious accident. These powers will allow him to fight all kinds of entities, including demons, while remaining hidden in the darkness.

The darkness beyond the triangular window vol. 4

Author: Tomoko Yamashita

Release: April 7, 2022

The mystery grows more and more dense about the curses launched by Erika Hiura, but Mikado and Hiyakawa have supernatural skills that combined together are worth more than the entire homicide section of Scotland Yard!

Fourth volume of the comic series that inspired the anime distributed on Crunchyroll.

Adekan vol. 14

Author: Tsukiji Nao

Release: April 14, 2022

Between melodramatic stories with erotic nuances and scenes of bizarre and rambling comedy, Shiro has managed to reach his beauty, but the happy ending is still far from coming. Meanwhile, Anri’s fan club is wilder than ever and riots caused by clashes with the Shiro faction are on the agenda.

Black magic

Help in the family

Author: Shusuke Shunju

Release: April 14, 2022

Akio is starting a family, and at the beginning, you know, you may need a hand from close relatives. For this reason, his wife’s mother decides to move in with them but she will end up giving (literally) a hand more to him than to her daughter!

After “Just a little more”, Shusuke Shunju is back in the Black Magic series