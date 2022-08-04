Magic Press Editions announces what manga will be coming in the coming weeks of Augustamong which we find the second volume of the yaoi Cosmetic Playlovervolume 17 of Skip Beayou for the necklace Black magicthe hentai SSR – Secret Sex Room. More details below.

Magic Press Editions news August 2022

801 – yaoi

Cosmetic Playlover vol.2

Sahashi and Natsume, who have been competing since the day they met, continue to work together as beauty consultants. Despite an initial rivalry, the duo sparkles, both at work … and under the sheets!

The couple, however, is divided by various work commitments, which give rise to the first jealousies.

If they decided to make their story public, many problems would vanish, but would they feel like telling the world inside that the famous duo of “princes” is a couple even in private life?

Shojo line

36000 seconds per day vol.3

Author: Ryoko Fukuyama

In a girls ‘school, the only four male students gather after school in what has been dubbed “The losers’ club”. Females are excluded from the club, but their presence is still felt in all the challenges that involve its members. A romantic comedy with a school flavor where love is a no holds barred challenge!

Last game vol.6

Author: Shinobu Amano

After a day spent together at the carnival, the situation between Kujo and Yanagi has become even more complicated: Yanagi has in fact explicitly admitted that he is in love with Kujo, but she still seems to be confused about what she feels about him. Meanwhile, their friends try to give him that boost that could take their relationship a step further.

Skip Beat! vol.17

Author: Yoshiki Nakamura

To the threats of Reino, the leader of the Vie Ghoul band, Kyoko reacted with unexpected force, but the situation shook her a lot and luckily Ren Tsuruga reached her in time to console her. Ren’s arrival was unexpected for Kyoko, however, and she begins to think more about how she feels about him.

MX

The darkness beyond the triangular window vol. 6

Author: Tomoko Yamashita

The mystery about Erika Hiura’s curses is getting thicker and the occult detective couple formed by Kosuke Mikado and Rihito Hiyakawa collaborates with the police and detective Hanzawa to try to put together all the clues to frame the young witch.

New volume for the comic that inspired the cartoon of the same name on Crunchyroll!

The eminence in shadow vol. 3

Authors: Anri Sakano, Daisuke Aizawa

After training hard to become an Eminence in the Shadow, Cid awakens after a very serious accident in a world where his dream seems to have come true: he has become an Eminence in the Shadow at the head of a company called Shadow Garden, which aims to annihilate the dangerous brotherhood of Diabolos.

Black magic

SSR – Secret Sex Room

Author: Nico-Pun Nise

Master Nico Pun Nise finally arrives in Italy!

Hikaru starts dating a couple of sisters, both married, who live in the same condominium, but he won’t settle for just the two of them and will aim to create a real harem!

“SSR – Secret Sex Room” enters the Black Magic stable!