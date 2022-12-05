Also for Magic Press Editions it’s time for new manga-themed releases for the month of November 2022 that has just ended. The new volumes are already available in all Italian comic shops and bookshops Barbarities 4, Kuroneko 1, Into the Arms of Spring 13, Skip Beat! 20, Freya’s Deception 6 and others.

Barbarities vol.4

Joel, or Lord Montague, is accused of heresy and unjustly imprisoned on the island of Layland, where Adam has many acquaintances due to his “troubled” past. It will be Adam himself who will make Joel escape thanks to elaborate and imaginative stratagems, earning the latter’s infinite recognition. But will this gesture be enough to make the austere lord fall in love with him, as Adam hopes? Last daring chapter of the Renaissance series “Barbarities”!

Author: Tsuta Suzuki

paperback; 13×18cm; 210 pages; €7.90

Kuroneko vol.1

A very small percentage of the population can turn into cats. Shingo keeps his ability to become a black cat a secret until he meets Keiichi Kagami, one of Japan’s most famous actors. Will his shapeshifting abilities help or hinder him from being the actor’s mere prey? Finally available a classic by Boys Love, long requested by Italian readers!

Author: Aya Sakyo

paperback; 13×18cm; 200 pp.; €6.90

In the arms of spring vol.13

The two actors Kyousuke Iwaki and Youji Katou are experiencing their new life together. Will they be able to combine work and private life without facing quarrels and conflicts? Youka Nitta returns with a new chapter of “In the arms of spring”!

Author: Youka Nitta

paperback; 13×18cm; 192 pages; €6.90

The sacrificial princess and the king of beasts vol.8

For the first time since they met, Sariphi and King Leonheart are separated for some time, each to fulfill the duties required by their role. After this period of distance, will the feelings they had for each other have remained the same? Meanwhile, Sariphi also has to worry about testing the loyalty of the new leader of her escort, a shady individual who was part of the hyena clan.

Author: Yu Tomofuji

paperback; 11.5×17.5cm; 192 pages; €6.50

Freya’s deception vol.6

To oppose Sigurd, Freya seeks the support of those kingdoms that were once allies of the besieged kingdom of Tyr. The first stop is the glittering kingdom of Nacht, where the young she seems to have earned the trust of Queen Sophie, at least until she is framed and sent to prison for a crime she did not commit. Will Freya be able to assert her reasons and negotiate with the rulers of Nacht to restore peace between the kingdoms?

Author: Keiko Ishihara

paperback; 11.5×17.5cm; 192 pages; €6.50

Skip Beat! vol.20

For little Maria’s birthday, which falls on December 24, Kyoko would like to organize a big party, but this one seems to be against any kind of celebration. But while Kyoko investigates why Maria seems to be so sad on her birthday, the world of show business does not stop, and our heroine will be involved in other crazy projects of the LME agency.

Author: Yoshiki Nakamura

paperback; 11.5×17.5cm; 192 pages; €6.50

The harem at the end of the worlds vol.4

Michio is a video game enthusiast and finds himself living in a world that seems to come out of one of his favorite games. In this parallel world, he has to fight hard to earn everything, but he can aspire to create a harem of his own. The first of his courtesans is Roxanne, who has proved extremely useful in more than one situation; who will be next to join her harem? The animated adaptation available on Crunchyroll!

Authors: Sachi Sogano, Issei Hyoujyu

paperback; 13×18cm; 160 pages; €6.90