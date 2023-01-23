January is now almost over, and Magic Press Editions is already starting to put meat on the fire by revealing its manga releases for the month of February 2023. Get ready to mark the ones that interest you most on your calendar!

The darkness beyond the triangular window vol.9

In rage and despair, Hiyakawa pushes Mikado into the cursed pond. The only link with the plane of reality remains a memory of his father, which forces him to confront the events of 20 years ago!

Authors: Tomoko Yamashita

paperback; 13×18cm; 170 pages; €6.90

Kuroneko vol.3 – How to love a black cat 1

Shingo and Kagami come clean about their feelings and continue their relationship. For some reason, however, Kagami would like to take it one step further… by moving in together! The third volume of Kuroneko arrives, with new moments of passion and unexpected difficulties.

Author: Aya Sakyo

column 13×18 cm, 184 pp.; €6.90

Cosmetic Playlover vol.5

Natsume and Sahashi are now a couple, but when they become business rivals… do they interrupt their flirtation? Yet they are so happy when they are together! Fifth volume of the most glamorous love story in the yaoi universe!

Author: Sachi Narashima

column 13×18 cm, 210 pp.; €7.90

Freya’s deception vol.7

The fate of Nacht’s kingdom remains uncertain as Freya clashes with Queen Sophie, cornering her. With the life of the little heir prince at risk, however, the only weapon they have left is the truth. Will it be enough to get the better of the Queen before Sigurd’s reinforcements arrive?

Author: Keiko Ishihara

column 115×175 cm, 160 pp.; €6.50

Redo of healers vol.10

Keyaru joins Kureha for the impending confrontation with the Demon King. Knowing that Kureha is qualified to become the new hero, the two take on the hero test. But the real enemy stands out on the horizon: what is his true identity?

Author: Rui Tsukiyo; Sokenhaga

column 13×18 cm, 178 pp.; €6.90

Love without borders deluxe

With an arranged marriage on a luxury Italian cruise ship on the Mediterranean Sea, Ranmaru, son of a yakuza boss, is forced to marry Kaoru. On their wedding night, the newlyweds argue and Kaoru kicks her husband out of the cabin. Ranmaru turns to alcohol and ends up spending the night with a mysterious blond Italian. The Yamane classic, in a new edition full of unpublished tables!

Author: Ayano Yamane

column 13×18 cm, 244 pp.; €9.90

The eminence in shadow vol.6

Cid likes to play in the shadows and in the competition to decide who is the strongest swordsman, he passes himself off as a rookie. Clearly wins hands down in an instant! The isekai of the moment, with an anime of the same name on Anime Generation, Amazon’s anime channel!

Authors: Anri Sakano, Daisuke Aizawa

paperback; 13×18cm; 152 pages; €6.90

Skip beats! vol.23

Who would have thought? While filming the new TV series, Kyoko has to play a gang bully, but the lines between acting and reality become dangerously blurred. Maybe sweet Kyoko has taken a liking to being mean?

Author: Yoshiki Nakamura

paperback 11.5×17.5 cm, 192 pp.; €6.50