Magic Press Editions announces the releases for this first month of 2022, January. Among these we find a new volume of Skip Beat!, the first de Freya’s deception, the fifth volume of Redo of healer and more.

Magic Press Editions: new manga line January 2022

There are so many titles in the manga line with which we welcome this 2022!

Great news for the shojo line, which includes Freya’s Deception, a fantasy series by Keiko Ishihara that accompanies the release of the third volume of The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts and the thirteenth eccentric volume of Adekan. The appointment is now habitual with Skip Beat !, which reaches a tenth volume full of promises for Kyoko’s career, which begins to shine with its own light.

The much awaited title of this beginning of the year is Kiss and Night, which with this first volume will bring the male striptease in the libraries of readers and 801 readers together with the increasingly dangerous exploits of Akihito and Asami in the deluxe edition of Finder 10: Honeymoon in the viewfinder.

Shojo line

Freya’s Deception Vol. 1

Author: Keiko Ishihara

Release: January 13, 2022

Tyr is a small kingdom threatened by the invasions of the mighty kingdom of Sigurd. Tyr’s prince is poisoned and Freya, a village girl who strikingly resembles the prince, is put in his place to save appearances from enemies. Now Freya must lead her city’s army against the mighty hosts of Sigurd.

The sacrificial princess and the king of demons vol. 3

Author: Yu Tomofuji

Release: January 13, 2022

Ilya, Sariphi’s childhood friend, discovers that her friend is still alive and decides to bring her home with him. But Sariphi refuses to follow him and this reaction causes Ilya to lose her mind, who ends up kidnapping her. The king, who desires his wife’s happiness with all his heart, is in doubt whether to pursue her or not.

Skip Beat! vol. 10

Author: Yoshiki Nakamura

Release: January 13, 2022

Kyoko has finally managed to get a role in an important production, the remake of the famous fiction “Veiled Moon” so she studies and works very hard for this new challenge, but the awareness that all of Japan will watch her performance gives her a some anxiety.

Kyoko’s rise in the glittering world of show business continues!

801

Kiss and night vol.1

Author: Hana Hasumi

Release: January 6, 2022

Omi is one of the most acclaimed strippers of the “Grand Cage” club, but despite the appearance of seeming very expansive and seductive, in reality he is very shy, especially with the guys he likes, so much so that he is still a virgin. Shinonome Subaru, a very wealthy client of the club, discovers these two sides of Omi and is impressed by them, so much so that he cannot get Omi out of his head.

Finder 10: Honeymoon in the Viewfinder – Deluxe Edition

Author: Ayano Yamane

Release: January 6, 2022

The helicopter that Akihito and Asami are escaping on crashes and falls into the ocean. The two are saved and find refuge on a desert island, the perfect place for a romantic honeymoon, but Asami’s enemies may already be on his trail. Also for this tenth volume in limited edition an album with an extra story is attached!

MX

Adekan vol. 13

Author: Tsukiji Nao

Release: January 13, 2022

Shiro and Kojiro have managed to escape from the underground labyrinth that leads to the castle where Touko is imprisoned, but the obstacles to reaching the princess seem not to be over yet. Meanwhile, the untouchable Anri is placed under house arrest. Will the three be able to escape safely from the dangerous situations they have found themselves in? A new volume of Tsukiji Nao’s eccentric series.

Redo of healer vol. 5

Authors: Rui Tsukiyo, Soken Haga

Release: January 13, 2022

Keyarga’s group heads to Branicca, a city where humans and demons coexist. There they meet Eve, a mysterious girl whose life is threatened by the followers of the demon king. Norn’s troops march on the city and Keyarga’s group is ever closer to its goal: revenge. Finally the curtain rises on Branicca’s narrative arc, an intricate tangle of conspiracies.

Black magic

Love sharing

Author: Linda

Release: January 13, 2022

Madoka is looking for new freshmen for the business club who like her believe in the “sharing economy”, while Reina thinks that to create the right atmosphere among employees it is necessary to reward them with everything she herself has to offer. What unites all of Linda’s girls is a great desire to… share!

The author of the best sellers “Messe a nudo” and “Mesu Saga” is back in the Black Magic series with a collection of short stories.