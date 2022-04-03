A feat by the 19-year-old Blaugrana unlocks a game that was still dominated by the hosts. Lopetegui without six starters had bet everything on par

Xavi’s Barça grows day after day and also takes second place in the standings after a comeback from applause. The Catalans knocked out Sevilla in the big match of the 30th day thanks to a number of prestige by Pedri and climbed up positions thanks to the 14th consecutive useful result. For the blaugrana it is the sixth victory in a row, which keeps alive the feeble hopes of a comeback against Real Madrid less than ten days from the end of the championship. The Blaugrana inflict the third season on the Lopetegui troop and remain within 12 points of the Blancos, but with a game still to be recovered.

OPPOSITE FEELINGS – Opposing feelings and moods for Xavi and Lopetegui, engaged in a direct clash for second place in the standings behind the Blancos. Xavi’s Blaugrana take the field with the usual 4-3-3 led by Aubameyang, Dembélé and Ferran Torres, the best that the Catalan coach can field net of the unavailable. The same unavailable players who, on the other hand, weigh in the Andalusian row with as many as six pawns in the pits including Torres, Suso and Papu Gomez. Better the Blaugrana both at the start as in the whole first part, but the guests remain afloat thanks to the lack of incisiveness of the Catalans in front of goal. The first part goes by without too many jolts, also because the Andalusians opt for the lesser evil: better defend themselves to go to rest with a clean sheet. See also Anna Valle in the photo: beauty and simplicity with a healthy diet, pilates and outdoor sports

MAGIC OF PEDRI – A bit of the same plot of the second half despite the corrections by Lopetegui, who chooses to throw Corona into the fray while Barça collects chances on repeat. Dembélé (twice), Auba, Ferran Torres even try in three circumstances, yet Bono’s door resists. From mid-second the Blaugrana attack with their heads down, but to break the resistance of the guests you need a magic, the one that makes Pedri in the 72nd minute: ball at the edge of the Andalusian area, two dry dribbles to seat as many opponents and right crossed all opposite corner that makes the Camp Nou crowd explode. A perfect billiard shot that makes Xavi cheer too, while the Camp Nou shouts the name of the midfielder. After the jewel of Pedri, the Andalusians try to push driven by the hunger of Ocampos, but the Catalans defend in an orderly and safe way until the final whistle that frees the joy of the home crowd. See also Luis Fernando Muriel passed 100 goals in the big leagues of Europe

April 3, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 23:14)

