Due to a momentary lapse, the previous installment was titled “The Reality of Magic Numbers” for a few minutes. And since nothing is wasted in science, least of all errors (which are often the most fruitful: hence the expression “trial and error” has become the motto of scientific research), this lapse is a good pretext to talk about the magic numbers and give them back the ownership they usurped for a moment.

But first we have to look for last week’s buried treasure. And this is how Alberto Adán has found it, who, unlike the young adventurer in the story, does know how to use imaginary numbers:

“If you set up the map as the complex plane and the positions of the oak, the pine and the gallows as three complex numbers, you can calculate the position of the treasure. It is useful to assume that the gallows is the origin of the shot. Walking towards the oak tree is placing yourself in the complex R, and changing the same distance after turning right is equivalent to adding the complex Rx(-j) to R (j is the imaginary unit). With the pine tree we do the same: in this case turning left and walking the distance to the pine tree is equivalent to adding Pxj. The midpoint of the line between two points is equivalent to the half-sum of the two complex numbers, so the treasure is in the result of doing (1/2)(R(1-j)+P(1+j)) = (1/2)x(R+P) + (1/2)x(RP)x(-j). The first addend is the midpoint between R and P, and the second is half the distance from P to R but turned to the right (because it is multiplied by -j). To get to the treasure you have to go from the pine tree to the oak tree in a straight line, stop at the halfway point counting the steps (this is the first addend), turn right and walk the number of steps counted (2nd addend). ”.

More information

Note that he uses j instead of i to represent the imaginary unit (√-1); This is because Alberto is a telecommunications engineer, and in electronics the i can be interpreted as intensity.

But, with a little lateral thinking, it’s easy to find the treasure without knowing complex numbers, as Javier Ma points out:

“Even if the young man didn’t know anything about mathematics, if he had read this article he could have found the treasure. In effect, the article suggests that the problem has a solution regardless of where the gallows was, so it would be enough to start walking from any point; for example, supposing that the gallows is at the same point as the oak tree, the treasure is quickly found.”

On the other hand, Bretos Bursó has commented that “many theorems of flat Euclidean geometry can be quickly proven using complex numbers. For example, the so-called Napoleon theorem. A timely observation that will lead to a next installment.

Weizsäcker’s formula

For particle physics, the numbers 2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82, and 126 (and perhaps a few more) are “magical,” because the atomic nuclei containing those numbers of nucleons (protons and neutrons) are more stable than predicted by the famous Weizsäcker formula or FSM (semiempirical mass formula), proposed in 1935 by the German physicist and philosopher Carl Friedrich Weizsäcker (1917-2007); a formula too complex to explain here (even to reproduce), but it is mandatory to mention it, since atoms with a magic number of nucleons can be considered singularities of said empirical rule.

In addition to the seven mentioned, there are other candidate magic nucleon numbers, such as 6, 14, 16, 30, 32 and 34. All of them are numbers obtained through observation and experimentation in particle accelerators; but a Pythagorean would say that there must be a mathematical structure behind that sequence. Can you find any? I recommend sticking to the first list of seven numbers (but, needless to say, you don’t have to listen to me).

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.