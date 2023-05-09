Magic: The Gathering revealed in Minnesota for the MagicCon: Minneapolis Upcoming cards, artwork, and set details for the world’s most popular card game.

The three-day event at Minneapolis Convention Center has attracted thousands of fans and gamers of Magic. In addition to having the opportunity to play, fans also gathered to hear from Wizards of the Coast experts and community members about the upcoming Universes Beyond sets – The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-earth And Doctor Who – and get a first look at the Commander Masters set and a glimpse into the upcoming main release: Wilds of Eldraine.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales from Middle-earth (release date: June 23)

The Temptation of the Ring

Just like in the stories of Tolkienthe Ring will summon the players, and several cards in the set will have abilities that read: “The Ring tempts you.”

There first time that the Ring tempts you during a game, you get an emblem called The Ring. There is a reference card you can keep in your command zone to remind you that you own the Ring and what it does.

Every time the Ring tempts you, two things happen. First, choose a creature you control to become yours Ring bearer. Secondly, The Ring, if conditions allow, gets its next ability. Once The Ring possesses all four of his abilities, he has attained the full power of him.

Being a Ringbearer provides specific abilities for some cards, such as Sauron, the Necromancer. Self Sauron is your Ring-bearer, tokens created from the card won’t have to be exiled.

Bilbo's birthday party

An integral part of the exciting release of the set will be special cards that, when placed next to each other, depict a key scene or action presented in the novels. To the MagicCon: Minneapolisfans got a glimpse of one of those scenes: Bilbo's birthday party.

The scene consists of six cards, each with their own powers and abilities. When put together, the artwork shows the fireworks that thrilled the hobbits for the one hundred and eleventh birthday by Bilbo. The cards that make up the scene are Bilbo, Retired Burglar; Frodo Baggins; Gandalf, Friend of the Shire; Wizard's Rockets; Delighted Halflings; and Lobelia Sackville-Baggins. They will be available individually in the Prerelease Kit and Collector Boosters.

Doctor Who (release date: October 13)

Gather your companions and get ready to relive the Doctor's adventures with Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who!

In collaboration with BBC Studios, Magic: The Gathering is thrilled to celebrate 60 years of Doctor Who in four decks Commander ready to use, allowing you to recreate your favorite Doctor Who moments at the table. Just like the Doctor, you will have the opportunity to outwit your opponents and encounter familiar characters, villains, settings and events from throughout the history of Doctor Who. Whether you're a Magic fan, Doctor Who fan, or both, you're bound to love this set.

The decks are built around the classic Doctors, al Ninth, Tenth And Eleventh Doctor, al Twelfth And Thirteenth Doctor and the villains of Doctor Who. Each deck will contain 50 new cardsplus a new set of Planechase cards featuring famous locations from the Whoverse, so you can travel the universe with your favorite Doctor and companions.

The basic land cards in this set will look especially nice, since the TARDIS it makes its way through all five land types.

Commander Masters (release date: August 4)

Packed with fan-favorite cards and exciting new treatments, Commander Masters it will create a fun game while boosting decks Commander. The four 100-card Commander decks will contain 10 new cards each, including new Commanders for colorless, white-black-green, white-blue-red, and white-blue-black-red-green play.

Wilds of Eldraine (release date: September 8)

Three years ago, Magic visited the realm of knights and fairytale characters with Throne of Eldraine. But as with any good fairy tale, there's always more to the story.

On September 8, we will pass the castle walls and enter the wild nature of fantasy with Wilds of Eldraine, a new adventure that will explore the mystery and vastness of that plane. It will also be the first opportunity to get a glimpse of the Multiverse after the invasion of Phyrexian. New and familiar faces will be included in the set and will still be dealing with the aftermath of the conflict.

Secret Lair x From Cute to Brute (order now)

THE Secret Lair they return to format Commander with the From Cute to Brute deck that doubles the fun of double-faced cards, commander included.

From cute to brute is a complete 100-card Commander deck ready to play with friends and includes five traditional double-faced foil cards with front artwork by Nana Qi and back artwork by GODMACHINE.

Archangel Avacyn // Avacyn, the Purifier

Bloodline Keeper // Lord of Lineage

Esika, God of the Tree // The Prismatic Bridge

Nicol Bolas, the Ravager // Nicol Bolas, the Arisen

Westvale Abbey // Ormendahl, Profane Prince

From Cute to Brute is a limited edition product and is only available while supplies last.