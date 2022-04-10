Deep in the Australian wilderness, a new species of magic mushroom is found, yet scientists don’t know exactly where it is.

The mysterious mushroom was recently discovered by Dr. Alistair McTaggarta researcher of fungal genetics at the University of Queensland, while sifting soil samples from Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks in the Northern Territory of Australia.

Analyzing the soil samples, the researcher noted sequences of DNA from a Psilocybe mushroom that had never been identified beforeFurthermore, the previously unknown species belongs to the genus Psilocybe and contains genes that strongly suggest that it is one of more than 200 known mushroom species for the natural production of psilocybin, a psychedelic compound.

Despite this, only microbial traces of the fungus have been found in the soil, so its precise appearance and characteristics still remain a mystery, however by looking at its genetic makeup, Dr. McTaggart believes that the lost magic mushroom of Kakadu may resemble the Psilocybe brunneocystidiataa species of psychedelic mushroom discovered deep in the rainforests of Papua New Guinea in the 1970s.

Why is the discovery of this magic mushroom so important?

The recent discovery came through a project to study the distribution of a widely known magic mushroom, Psilocybe cubensis, also known as golden topsand although this mushroom now grows wild throughout Australia, the Americas and Asia, no one is sure where the species originated.

Golden buds tend to grow on cow poop, so they are often found on livestock farms, and it is interesting to note that the global distribution of the magic mushroom overlaps with the range of a bird species closely related to cows, thecattle egret (Bubulcus ibis), so perhaps this bird’s far-reaching travels have helped the golden tops colonize much of the world.

Another part of McTaggart’s work involves creating Australia’s first living collection of native magic mushrooms, a topic that remains remarkably little known.

“We are not sure about the biodiversity of magic mushrooms in Australia. We don’t even know how many species produce psilocybin. “

said Dr. McTaggart in a declaration.

Closely study the genetics of magic mushrooms could help scientists identify characteristics that could be useful for medical research on psychedelic treatmentsin this regard, an ever-expanding body of research has recently shown that psychedelic mushrooms could be an effective treatment for a number of mental health conditionsand, from treatment-resistant depression to PTSD.

So when it comes to magic mushroom species, each with their own genetic qualities and quirks, the more the better.

