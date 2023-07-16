Nokia, one of the pioneers of smartphones, has managed to rise as one of the leaders in the manufacture of smartphones, largely due to the quality and durability that it has applied to each of its phones.

For many years Nokia was known for the resistance of its devices, considered in some cases ‘indestructible’. This led him to build a solid base of followers of the brand that now, with the resurgence of the Finnish manufacturer, cannot pass by when seeing its new range of smartphones.

This is the case of the devices, G21, XR21 and the next release of MagicMax, three teams that have stood out for showing a harmony of attributes that are not easy to ignore.

Nokia G21

In a first block we have Nokia G21 a cell phone focused on a conservative market segmentbut that despite this rewards with an incredible variety of attributes, starting from its screen, which offers us a 6.5 “HD + LCD panel with a 90Hz update rate and a powerful 5050 mAh battery that promises us hours of fun.

Features Nokia G21

Screen: 6.5″ HD+ LCD with 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T606

RAM: 4GB

Main camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 5050 mAh with 18W fast charge

Price: $3,499

Nokia RX21

On the second rung we have Nokia RX21 an ‘ultra-resistant’ cell phone, that could become your best adventure ally. This is because it is resistant to water, dust and high temperatures. Likewise, power is something that goes hand in hand with this cell phone because it gives us 6Gb RAM with a modest 128GB storage.

6.49-inch screen FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

RAM memory: 6GB

Rom Memory: 128GB

Main camera: Multiple of (64 MP and 8 MP)

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4,800 mAh with 33W fast charge

Operating system: Android 12

Water resistance: Yes

Price: 599 dollars ($11,200 pesos)

Nokia MagicMax

Finally we have the Nokia Magic Max, the flagship device of the Finnish manufacturer. This despite still being in the planning phase, promises to be a revolutionary cell phone. Since it will be equipped with a powerful processor, 12 GB RAM and 512GB storage without neglecting the durability that distinguishes Nokia, because it will have a 6.7″ Super AMOLED panel with Cornin Gorilla Glass 7.

Features Nokia Magic Max

ROM memory: 256GB/512GB

RAM Memory: 8GB/12GB/16GB

Screen: AMOLED 6.7″ with a frequency of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

Operating system: Android 13

Battery: 7950 mAh with 180w fast charge.

Main camera: Multiple of (200MP/64MP/48MP)

Tentative price: $9,000 to $11,000

In conclusion we can say that the Nokia Magic Max stands out for its high-end performance, powerful camera and long battery life, but at a higher price. This without neglecting the fact that the device could go on sale in August 2023. For this reason, XR21 offers a good balance between performance and pricewith a decent screen, dual main camera and water resistance.

