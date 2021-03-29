The muzzle is no longer just a mask made of cloth or something else that one puts on his face in order to prevent infection with any infectious disease, as scientists are testing models that include sensors and are able to kill viruses, which makes them guarantee you what may not be guaranteed by the vaccine, as vaccinators say that the doses may not They are sufficient to prevent infection, but rather to reduce symptoms.

According to what was stated in the Wall Street Journal, if you are on a plane and the person next to you is sneezing, and you wear such a mask, it sterilizes the air before you breathe it in.

These masks are primarily designed for health care workers, while others will be marketed to ordinary consumers.

But masks and respirators that are marketed as medical devices or to protect health workers must be approved for sale by the Food and Drug Administration or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, in America.

It is noteworthy that the current widely used masks act as barriers to virus particles, but what is currently being developed is a muzzle designed to actually kill viruses.

The new muzzle design also includes a copper mesh that is heated to about 160 degrees that traps the virus and inactivates it, ensuring that the inhaled air is healthy for breathing.

The muzzle, which also kills bacteria and mold, can be operated by a 9-volt battery, while scientists and specialists are still making and testing prototypes. One scientist involved in the development expects each reusable mask will weigh about half a pound, priced at only a few dollars, and if approved by regulators, it will be available in two models – a slightly larger version for use by healthcare workers and first responders and a copy. Smaller for the consumer market.

The muzzle of Medi-Immune Ltd. Based in the United Kingdom, it has a different approach to killing the virus, using ultraviolet light to sterilize the air that is drawn into a small compartment that can be worn on a belt or in a backpack. A hose from the chamber goes into the mask, and the fan maintains positive pressure in the mask to ensure any potential leaks out. Exhaled air passes through the filters on both sides of the mask.

It is reported that in animal tests conducted by Public Health England in 2017, the mask was as effective as a vaccine in preventing influenza, says Nigel Selman, head of the infectious diseases department at the University of the West of England who was involved in the research.

In addition, Mackwell Health, which is based in the United Kingdom, which has partnered with Medi-Immune to manufacture the device, is currently seeking to obtain certification of the device from the British Standards Institute and plans to obtain approval from the competent authorities in the United States, and it will be marketed to health care workers .