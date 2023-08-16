We know very well that the fairy tales of our childhood are not born to be that paradise of Disney-like colors and music to which we have been accustomed: Wizards of the Coasts has chosen to tell us precisely this hidden face of the world of fairy tales.

In doing so, he introduces us to the brand new expansion of Magic: The Gathering “The Wilds of Eldraine”. Let’s find out what has been revealed about this brand new expansion.

As revealed by the authors themselves, this new expansion will take us back to the places that made our childhood magical: enchanted woods, Arthurian castles and mysterious swamps have been revisited under a new lens.



This expansion will be a real sequel to the recent one “Throne of Eldraine” but, at the same time, many new features will be introduced. First of all, we have a new Role: the Enchant Creature Token.

Mechanics is also introduced Bargain: Sorcery cards that have a cost of Bargain can be enhanced in their effects if you sacrifice an artifact, a spell or a token.

Also there Celebration is a new mechanic to keep an eye on: if one or more nonland cards come into play during our turn, the Celebration card will be boosted.

Each group of cards has been entrusted to a specific fairy tale: a red-green deck will revolve around the story of Little Red Riding Hooda black-white Snow White and so on: the fairy tales taken into consideration are 10.