Just about three months ago, the open beta of the action role-playing game Magic Legends it opened its doors to the community. Yet the title did not meet the hoped-for success, and after a disappointing and perhaps even primitive one “session”, we learn with regret that the work will be officially closed definitively the next October 31, 2021.

To give the sad announcement was the official Twitter page of the game a couple of hours ago that, via the executive producer Steve Ricossa, informed the entire public that Magic Legends will be deleted shortly, and that the related versions for PC Steam and consoles will be deleted.

For all those who in the meantime had already spent money in the game shop, through the microtransactions present, the software house has made it known that all users will receive a full refund, regardless of whether they paid through the Epic Games Store account or the Arc launcher.

This is an excerpt from Steve Ricossa’s thought that you can read in full in the Tweet below:

Our vision for Magic Legends didn’t hit the mark, but we’re still proud of what we’ve accomplished. Thanks to Wizards of the Coast, which allowed us to bring the expansive world of Magic to a wider audience and explore new spaces within the ARPG genre.

Magic: Legends is shutting down on October 31, 2021. Read the full statement and FAQ here> https://t.co/BMQZDHTWrU pic.twitter.com/6viue1Sbs6 – Magic: Legends (@BeAMagicLegend) June 29, 2021

From his first day of life, Magic Legends has been heavily criticized for some big technical or quality issues of the title in general, but above all for its heavy microtransactions.

Sean “Day” Plott, sometimes known and famous in the scene of Magic, strongly criticized the game regarding its approach to the ARPG genre:

It’s not that the game lacks interesting decisions, it lacks decisions to make, and mana, in the first three hours, there was absolutely no way to manage it. Finally, the implementation of the deck was not done properly, and the way everything works seems to go against the genre of action RPGs. It seems to hurt rather than innovate and improve.

Despite several updates and patches released, the developer of Magic Legends, Cryptic Studios, was unable to improve the dire situation the title had to offer.

There will be time until the next one October 31, 2021 in order to continue playing, but the shop will be eliminated immediately and items that can be purchased with real money will be available via the in-game currency.