All player expenses will be reimbursed, and the game will remain available on PC, until the day the servers close.

By Axel García / Updated June 30, 2021, 00:01 1 comment

Not all games see the light of day, and Magic: Legends will say goodbye earlier than expected. The title servers will close the next 31 October, and with its open beta just released last March, the game didn’t have long to live. Why the farewell? According to the developers, the vision of the title “missed the mark”.

You will still be able to play Magic: Legends, until the day their servers close.Steve Ricossa, the executive producer of Magic: Legends, released this unfortunate news in a statement. He stated that all players will receive full refunds for the money they spent, and the game servers will remain active, until the exact day they close.

“Our vision with Magic: Legends missed the mark, but we are proud of what we accomplished,” explained Ricossa. “We were able to deliver the Magic: The Gathering multiverse to a large audience, and we explored new angles within the action RPG genre. We learned several valuable lessons along the way, and we will use them to improve the projects that lie ahead.”

NO PLANS TO REVIVE THE PROJECT LATER

Magic: Legends is only available on PC, via Epic Games Store. There were plans to launch it in other platforms, but it will stay where it currently is until the end of October, so you only have this option to enjoy it before it’s too late. Cryptic Studios, those in charge of the game, they have no plans to revive the project later.

