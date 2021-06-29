Magic: Legends didn’t make it: Cryptic Studios decided to close the doors of the game in a few months, announcing that i server they will be turned off on October 31st. In short, the title will never come out of the beta phase.

The open beta of Magic: Legends, launched in March with a cinematic trailer, therefore failed to capture the attention of users, prompting the development team to make this difficult decision and to shelve the project.

“Thanks to Wizards of the Coast we were able to bring the broad multiverse of Magic: The Gathering towards a wide audience and explore new points of view within an established genre such as action RPGs, “wrote executive producer Stephen Ricossa.

“We have learned many valuable lessons along this path and we will be able to treasure them to improve the next Cryptic Studios productions.” The company currently deals with Champions Online, Star Trek Online, and Neverwinter.

The Magic: Legends in-game shop will be closed immediately and users who have made purchases will receive a full refund, while it will still be possible to buy items using virtual currency.