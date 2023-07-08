Portofino – “On the yacht ready to go to dinner in our favorite city at our favorite restaurant: Puny”. So the basketball star Magic Johnson he landed in the square on Friday evening for a visit to the village with his wife Cookie. Magic is traveling on a dream Phoenix yacht where, during the holiday, she also delights in the food of the on-board chef, “Daisy” who prepares delicious courses for the guests of the mega-luxury vessel.

Here they are ready to disembark.

It’s not the first time that the former NBA star has gone to the little square he has frequented since at least the beginning of the year Two-thousand, loyal to the restaurant preferred by VIPs (and also by the late Silvio Berlusconi). Two years ago, in July 2021, the big name of the basket was even involved with his boat of the time (the mega yacht Douglas “Aquila”) he was involved in a collision at sea, right in the waters of Portofino. But he doesn’t abandon it and chooses to plow it almost once a year.