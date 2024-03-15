Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

The Russian elections are underway, but they are anything but democratic. The first evidence of election manipulation is emerging. The most bizarre means: special ink.

Moscow – The Russian elections are in full swing from today. The next Russian president will be elected from March 15th to 17th. The elections can be considered democratic Wladimir Putin However, the “show” that was organized cannot be described as such. There was already widespread talk of election manipulation in advance and, without serious opposition, Putin's election victory is already certain. Now video recordings appear to provide concrete evidence.

Expert explains: Putin himself is the election program – “It’s about confirming his rule”

Russia expert Sabine Fischer explained in a daily News-Interview about how the elections are going in Russia. The first curiosity: Putin has no election program. Putin himself is the program, says Fischer. “It's about confirming his rule, which has now lasted 24 years. Politics no longer takes place in Russia. Any political debate has been systematically eliminated in Russia by Putin’s rule.”

A Russian soldier casting his vote at a polling station in Moscow. © Alexander Zemlianichenko

The current elections show how much the Russian political system is tailored to Putin. Pens with special ink will be used in many polling stations. The ink – when heated, disappears completely from the ballot paper. In a video shared with the independent Russian news site Sirena was leaked, you can obviously see normal ink which, when heated, becomes invisible on the paper.

Special ink in the elections: This is how Putin manipulates

The video recordings presumably come from Kursk and Rostov-on-Don. Furthermore, you can see how the “special pens” were distributed, which were in sealed boxes marked with the emblem of the Central Election Commission of Russia. Although unfilled ballot papers are invalid, the election commission could revise the original choice and enter the preferred candidate – namely Putin – as the Kyiv Post reported.

80 percent of the vote probably goes for Putin – “the most rigged election in Russia” in 35 years

Expert Fischer is still of the opinion that Putin will win an estimated 80 percent of the vote. According to Russian sociologists, the current division of society is approximately 25-50-25. That is, 25 staunch supporters of the war and Putin. 50 percent who support Putin because of the current manipulation and propaganda, but would otherwise have turned away from the president. The last 25 percent are those who are against Putin and the war, but very few of them are willing to openly show their position.

Ultimately, the current “show” is probably the “most manipulated election that has taken place in post-Soviet Russia,” according to the expert. The fact that the election takes place over three days also “opens the door for a lot of manipulation”. And without independent election observation it is clear: there can be no question of legitimate elections here. (SiSchr)