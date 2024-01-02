Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 11:54 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The city center, neighborhoods and councils of the municipality continue to host the special municipal Christmas programming. This Tuesday, the musical 'Little Wizards' took place in the Plaza de España, in which a group of beginners showed their adventures in their first year at the most famous School of Magic and Wizardry. The Drilo Gang was in the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood and the Celticue Pipers were in Fuente Cubas. The tourist train passed through Molinos Marfagones and the San José Obrero neighborhood, while Cinderella's float was seen in José María Lapuerta. The civic center of Nueva Cartagena also hosted the storyteller 'Elemental dear detective'.