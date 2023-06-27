Home page politics

Does the “6+6+6” model apply to the next child? Families can possibly look forward to a reform of parental allowance. © IMAGO / Westend61



When it comes to parental allowance, the SPD wants to think in three phases in the future. Therefore, the Chancellor’s party conjured the formula “6+6+6” out of a hat. What’s behind it?

Berlin – A kind of magic formula is intended to make parental allowance more promising and also offers expectant parents an episode with options. “6+6+6” is the name of the model that was developed by the “Children and Family Forum” of the SPD– Board of Directors was created. Whether it was a difficult birth is not known.

However, “6+6+6”, which is intended to improve the compatibility of family and work, is only the first result of the round. The model was presented by the deputy party leader Serpil Midyatli. The numbers stand for the three phases of parental allowance, each of which lasts six months.

One of the mothers of the “6+6+6” model: Deputy SPD leader Serpil Midyatli wants to reform parental allowance. © IMAGO / Rüdiger Wölk



SPD wants to reform parental allowance: “6+6+6” for three phases over six months each

Specifically, the forum proposes that the parental allowance be tied to a partner for six months in future, be freely chosen for a further six months and that the partners reduce their working hours equally for a further six months. Accordingly, up to 80 percent of net earnings can flow as parental allowance. “That’s something we’d like to suggest to the families,” praised Midyatli, who has been state chairwoman of the SPD Schleswig-Holstein since 2019, on the “6+6+6” project.

So far there has been parental allowance according to the greens-Politician Lisa Paus-led family ministry in the variants basic parental allowance, parental allowance plus and partnership bonus, whereby these can also be combined. For example, caring parents receive between 65 and 100 percent of the income they earned before the birth if this ceases to exist during parental leave. A range of between 300 and 1800 euros is given for the basic parental allowance, and between 150 and 900 euros for the ElterngeldPlus. In 2022, fathers’ share of parental allowance continued to rise.

Parental allowance before reform: SPD takes families more into account – “basis for cohesion”

“6+6+6” is not the only project that the SPD wants to launch in favor of the family. The proposals also include a “voucher model for household-related services” that families under stress could use to get help cleaning their homes, for example. According to Midyatli, the forum hopes to curb the undeclared work that occurs in this area.

SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken meanwhile emphasized that families had come under considerable pressure during the corona pandemic. At the same time, however, they are the “nucleus” – i.e. the core – of our society. “Strong families and communities are the basis for social cohesion, for social security, and also for the social stability of the individual,” the mother of three clarified.

Figures from the Federal Statistical Office have just made it clear what costs parents have to expect for their own offspring. (mg with dpa)