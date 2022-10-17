Home page World

Of: Armin T Linder

Split

Munich – In the nineties they were a big hit: optical illusion pictures, which operated under the term “Magic Eye”. Do you know and can you still do it?

They were a hit on living room sofas and also in school playgrounds: the “Magic Eye” books, which have almost completely disappeared from the scene today (and can be found used on Amazon for 1-2 euros). Anyone who could walk upright in the 90s must have seen them. And even have twisted your eyes to it.

Here you see a running human. © –

These were images in which, at first glance, one saw absolutely nothing apart from a pattern. On the other hand, if you used a special technique, you could discover three-dimensional figures or symbols. It took some people a while to get the hang of it, but after the breakthrough it was always easy and they happily browsed through the Magic Eye images. Others despaired.

Whoever sees something here sees a skateboard. © –

If you’ve never tried it, we wish you the best of luck. Just try to “see” through the image and play with your eyes. Or take advantage of this detailed user guide Klartraumforum.de:

“Don’t look at the picture directly. It’s best to print it out, as the success on the PC is relatively low. Now hold the picture in front of you so that you touch the tip of your nose. Relax your eyes and just stare straight ahead, like this as if you are looking through the picture. Get used to the idea of ​​looking at the picture without looking at it. When you are really relaxed and your eyes are not fixed on a spot, slowly move the book away from you until you are at your normal reading distance Now it gets exciting and you reach the moment that requires the most discipline: Now a spatial image begins to develop in front of your eyes. At this moment you may try to fixate the image instead of looking through it. In this If this happens, the pattern will disappear immediately. If this happens, try again from the beginning.”

Here a bird is waiting for the viewer. © –

You can see three examples in this article. Have fun! And don’t forget the breaks, it can be really tiring on screen.

A few years ago, search images were somewhat more in vogue. Do you think …? Find here the cat? Or here the panda? Or here the topless woman? (lin)