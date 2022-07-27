Skeleton Key was born at Wizards of the Coast to develop big budget experiences.

More and more companies are looking to video games for an area of ​​expansion for their businesses. That is the case of Wizards of the Coasta subsidiary of Hasbro, Inc., which announced yesterday the launch of a new development team led by Christian Daileyformer executive producer of Dragon Age.

Dailey was in the studio responsible for Mass Effect since 2018 to leave it a few months ago with Dragon Age 4 in the middle of development. Before joining the Canadian company, he spent several years in different triple-A projects for Blizzard and EA. He now he will have the mission to launch Skeleton Key with the aim of developing big-budget experiences. At the moment there are no clues as to what will be the debut of an Austin-based company.

“I am excited to begin this new adventure at the company that has created so many of my favorite childhood toys and games. Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have been a big influence on metheir brands have inspired my pursuit of a lifelong career in video games,” Christian said in a statementadding that he hopes to grow Skeleton Key with talented professionals.

Wizards of the Coast has several video game studios underway in North America:

Archetype Entertainment (Austin, TX), Atomic Arcade (Raleigh, NC), Tuque Games (Montreal, QC), and two studios in Washington state.

The company is primarily known for its tabletop games, with hits like Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, but it’s unclear if the company’s goals lie with developing adaptations of these big fantasy IPs.

