With an announcement that arrived in the evening, Wizard of you Coast revealed two very big news that will come to Magic the Gathering in the coming periods. The first concerns the line Worlds Elsewherewhich will bring no less than Final Fantasy In the 2025while the second is the arrival of Commander decks dedicated to Fallout to March 2024.

The arrival of the “final fantasy”

Obviously Final Fantasy needs no introduction, a series that has been alive since 1987 and which this year has reached its sixteenth chapter (after sequels, spin-offs and collaterals have been removed). A series of role-playing games that defined the genre, and which over time has been able to transform, which has transported us to imaginative worlds, incredible stories and characters that have become iconic.

Well, Worlds Elsewhere will bring all of this to Magic: The Gathering in 2025, with one set it will include all the main games of Final Fantasy released to date, from the very first chapter up to the aforementioned Final Fantasy XVI.

In addition to releasing in the gorgeous physical format, this set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

…and the apocalypse

Even the franchise of Bethesda Softworks needs no introduction, a post-apocalyptic themed video game series that has been able to create an imagery that everyone recognizes at first glance. Fallout takes us to an alternate future where a nuclear war has devastated the earth, where no one is ever truly safe. The expansion will arrive in March 2024.

Completely devastated areas, ruins, radiation, mutated creatures, crazed robots, marauders without scruples, and so much more, are just some of the things we’ve had to face over the years, but this time we’ll see all of this under one new shape.

Both content, from Fallout and Final Fantasy, were already been anticipated some time ago, but with in addition also that of Assassin’s Creed (Q3 2024), for which however we do not yet have a precise date.